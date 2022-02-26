Azerbaijani diaspora calls on French president to recognize Armenian crimes in Khojaly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijani diaspora organizations of France addressed an open letter to President Emmanuel Macron and called on him to officially recognize the crimes committed by Armenian Armed Forces in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly and give them a political and legal assessment, the Azerbaijani ambassador Rahman Mustafayev said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Mustafayev, the appeal, signed by 10 Azerbaijani associations in France, contains detailed information about the Khojaly tragedy, the efforts made within the framework of the Justice for Khodjaly international campaign.

"Our wounds haven’t been healed and the pain won’t pass until justice prevails and the perpetrators of this crime against humanity are brought to justice and punished," the appeal noted.

Armenian Armed Forces, on the night of February 25-26, 1992, attacking the city of Khojaly with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment which was stationed in another Azerbaijani city Khankandi, committed genocide of Khojaly residents. As a result of massacre of the civilians, 613 residents of Khojaly, including 106 women, 70 old people and 63 children, were killed, and 487 civilians became disabled from bullet wounds.

As a result of the genocide, eight families were completely killed, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one of them. The fate of 150 persons out of the 1,275 civilian hostages is still unknown.