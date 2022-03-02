UN has something to offer to Azerbaijan for restoration of liberated areas - deputy FM (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 12:04

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

Trend:

UN has something to offer to Azerbaijan for restoration of territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark at the opening of a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the country and the UN.

The diplomat noted that Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale restoration work in the liberated territories.

According to him, the UN has extensive experience in the field of technical assistance.

"UN can give a lot of proposals to support efforts of Azerbaijan to restore the liberated territories. Assistance can be provided within the framework of the sustainable development cooperation document for 2021-2025, signed between Azerbaijan and the UN a year ago," added Mammadov.