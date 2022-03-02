MFA names total number of Azerbaijanis leaving Ukraine to date
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The evacuation of Azerbaijanis from Ukraine is in the spotlight, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said at a press conference, Trend reports.
According to Abdullayeva, due to the fact that the airspace of Ukraine is closed, citizens of Azerbaijan can only cross the land border with Poland, Moldova, and Slovakia.
"Today, about 4,000 Azerbaijanis have crossed the border in the above directions," she noted.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan to again present draft resolution on equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all - minister
Numerous Azerbaijanis transported from Ukraine’s Odessa city to border with Moldova - state committee (PHOTO)
UN resident coordinator announces time frame of experts mission’s visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated lands
This project of Baku Steel Company opened up broad opportunities for economic development (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Another group of Azerbaijanis arriving in Moldova from Ukraine to be evacuated on March 2 – ambassador
Azerbaijan always taken position that makes significant contribution to ensuring peace and security at global level - deputy director of Trend News Agency (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev received in video format energy minister of Romania and special envoy of President of Romania (PHOTO/VIDEO)