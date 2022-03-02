MFA names total number of Azerbaijanis leaving Ukraine to date

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The evacuation of Azerbaijanis from Ukraine is in the spotlight, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to Abdullayeva, due to the fact that the airspace of Ukraine is closed, citizens of Azerbaijan can only cross the land border with Poland, Moldova, and Slovakia.

"Today, about 4,000 Azerbaijanis have crossed the border in the above directions," she noted.