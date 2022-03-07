Russian troops shell not only military facilities, but also civilian infrastructure in Ukraine - eyewitness

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

In addition to military facilities, Russian troops are bombarding civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, Elchin Orujov, Azerbaijani citizen living in Ukraine told Trend.

"Staying in Lviv is dangerous, just like in other cities under bombardment. Along with military facilities, civilian infrastructure in Ukraine is being subjected to fire, people are in danger and not everyone manages to escape. At the time of my family's departure on March 4, the city was calm, however, there were still big risks that the military would reach Lviv as well. Moreover, the nuclear power plant was shelled, but fortunately, it didn't explode. My family is now in Poland and waits for the evacuation flight to their homeland by Azerbaijan Airlines," he said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev