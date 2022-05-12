Ambassador talks benefits of visa-free regime between EU, Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Introduction of a visa-free regime between the EU and Azerbaijan can be an important step for productive cooperation, Lithuanian Ambassador Egidijus Navikas said at a seminar dedicated to Europe Day in Baku's ADA University on May 12, Trend reports.

"I intend to raise this issue," Navikas noted.

According to him, relations between Azerbaijan and the EU intensified after the end of the 2020 second Karabakh war.

"EU companies are actively involved in reconstruction work in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh. The EU is also a mediator in establishing peaceful relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Navikas said.

He also pointed out that Azerbaijan is an important energy partner for the EU.