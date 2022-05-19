Lithuanian President ends visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has today completed his official visit to the Azerbaijan Republic, Trend reports.

In honor of the distinguished guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries fluttered, a guard of honor was lined up.

President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda and his wife Diana Nauseda were seen off at the airport by the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.