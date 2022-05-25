Russia ready to provide advisory assistance to bilateral commission on Azerbaijani-Armenian border delimitation - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Russia is ready to provide advisory assistance to the bilateral commission on the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during the weekly press conference, Trend reports.

"This was mentioned in the statement of the leaders [of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia] following the Sochi summit on November 26, 2021, and was repeatedly confirmed during all contacts," Zakharova noted. "Russia has a unique expert potential in the field of delimitation and settlement of border disputes in the post-Soviet region."

"We have the necessary cartographic materials. We’ll be happy to share our experience and best practices with Armenian and Azerbaijani friends within the framework of the commission's activities. A team of Russian experts has already been formed to provide the advisory assistance," she added.