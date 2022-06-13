UN stands ready to cooperate with youth within Non-Aligned Movement - UN official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The UN stands ready to cooperate with youth within the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), President of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid said during the interactive discussion with NAM Youth Network members at ADA University, Trend reports.

"The UN is always ready to cooperate with youth within the NAM, listen to their proposals and support them in all endeavors," said Shahid.

According to him, young people have a special responsibility in solving global problems such as climate change and gender equality.

"The Hope Fellowship Program founded by me is designed to support young diplomats and activists. Increasing global issues awareness is quite important, and the voices of young people need to be heard," he added.