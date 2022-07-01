Azerbaijan’s Bravo supermarket chain to share experience on technologies in retail at online conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Retail business leaders and Chief Information Officers (CIOs) of retail chains are invited to a free online conference ‘Top technologies for sustainable development of retail chains’, dedicated to modern technologies for solving the most urgent tasks of retailers in 2022 and which will be held on July 7, Trend reports.

The organizer of the event is the Crystal Service Integration LLC (CSI) company which is a developer of solutions for trade automation. Participants will discuss key tasks and tools for the solutions at the event (duration is 2.5 hours).

Retail pain points: how to detect theft and reduce losses on cashbox line?

Effective implementation and development of cash system in the trading network

Benefits of switching to a new cashier system

Store that attracts the buyer: how to develop a loyalty program

Self-service trend: what’s new?

Advanced project implementation experience: Bravo Trading Network Case for Trade Process Automation. Special guest of the event, IT manager of Bravo Etibar Aghayev will share details and results of the project on updating cash solutions and automation of trading processes in the network.

The conference is free of charge but pre-registration is required.

The event will start at 10:00 (GMT+4) on July 7.

CSI company has been offering retailers solutions for trade automation for 28 years - software products of Set ecosystem, also cashier equipment - its own development and leading global brands.

About 300 retail chains use CSI solutions daily.

The Set Retail cash system was recognized as the leader among cash solutions in the Russian market in 2021, on the results of research by TAdviser (Russian news portal and analytical agency).

