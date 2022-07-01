Baku Conference of Non-Aligned Movement's Parliamentary Network wraps up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Baku Conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement has ended, Trend reports.

Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova made a closing speech.

Gafarova thanked all the participants of the conference.

On July 2, the forum participants will visit Azerbaijan’s Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] to become familiarized with the restoration and construction works carried out there.

The conference was attended by parliamentary delegations from more than 40 countries, as well as representatives of nine international parliamentary organizations. The delegations included chairmen of the parliaments of 15 countries.