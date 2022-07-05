Ukrainian ambassador talks volume of Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Azerbaijan has provided more than 1,500 tons of humanitarian cargo to Ukraine so far, Ukrainian Ambassador Vladislav Kanevsky told reporters, Trend reports.

Kanevsky made the remark at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, from where humanitarian aid weighing 50 tons, provided by Azerbaijan's Sumgayit city, will be sent to Ukraine's Cherkasy.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to friendly Azerbaijan and to all the Azerbaijani people for providing such important humanitarian assistance to Ukraine,” he said. “In general, Azerbaijan has already provided important humanitarian cargo to Ukraine for a total amount of more than $20 million. This is not just a formal gesture, but crucial assistance from Azerbaijan to Ukrainian civilians.”

“The aid includes both food, and medical equipment. It’s gratifying that the process of providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine has reached a new level, and in this regard, I would like to thank the Executive Power of Sumgayit for providing assistance to its twin city Cherkasy,” the diplomat noted.

“This initiative became an example for other cities and regions of Azerbaijan, which began to actively provide assistance to Ukraine. This is a gesture of true friendship between the Ukrainian and Azerbaijani people," added Kanevsky.