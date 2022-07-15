Azerbaijani minister receives Turkmen ambassador due to his completed diplomatic mission (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan Mekan Ishanguliyev in connection with the completion of his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, Bayramov thanked the ambassador for his successful activities in the name of developing friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries and wished him success in his future work.

During the meeting, the historical significance of the growing partnership and dialogue between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in various formats, regular visits and high-level meetings, agreements reached on the Caspian Sea, and expanding cooperation was emphasized.

Expressing satisfaction with the ties between the two countries based on historical, cultural and ethnic unity, the ambassador noted potential for further development of bilateral cooperation in political, economic, trade, transport and transit areas.