Italian Trade Agency in Azerbaijan focuses on boosting agricultural sector productivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Italian Trade Agency in Azerbaijan prioritizes aiding the enhancement of productivity in the agricultural sector, Director of the Agency Andrea Maccanico and Board Member of Azerbaijani Azersun Holding Savas Uzan jointly said during an Azerbaijani-Italian business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

During the forum, the parties highlighted significant opportunities for collaboration between Azerbaijan and Italy, particularly in the agricultural sector.

Speakers underscored the significance of equipping Azerbaijani agro-production companies with modern, specialized machinery.

Maccanico stressed that the Italian Trade Agency's priority in Azerbaijan is to enhance productivity in the agricultural sector and foster cooperation in product processing.

In his turn, Uzan noted the high demand for Italian agricultural machinery globally and expressed interest in partnering for specialized machinery, equipment, and technologies.

Will be updated