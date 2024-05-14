Italy stands ready to help Azerbaijan's agriculture industry grow - diplomat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Italy is ready to promote the development of Azerbaijan's agricultural sector, the representative of the Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan Riccardo Chursi said at the Azerbaijan-Italian business forum, Trend reports.

He recalled that Italy is Azerbaijan's principal trading partner and that ties are prospering in all spheres of life, including politics, culture, and the economy, including agriculture.

According to him, relations in the agricultural sector have been actively developing since 1999.

"Our countries have much in common. We have a favorable climate, and we have been developing viticulture and animal husbandry for a long time. Our mutual experience will be beneficial to our states," Chursi noted.

Moreover, the diplomat said that Azerbaijan, being an important partner of Italy in the energy sector, is developing non-oil sectors of the economy, especially agriculture.

"The agricultural sector contributes significantly to Azerbaijan's GDP. This sector employs a large portion of Azerbaijan's population. Investment in the country's agriculture industry is growing. We are ready to contribute to this progress by supplying modern technologies, machinery, and equipment," the Italian representative explained.

He mentioned that the development of 'green' agriculture will be a separate topic at the upcoming COP29 conference in Azerbaijan.

"Italy will be represented at COP29 by a large delegation. We regularly hold necessary consultations on this important issue," Chursi added.

To note, Azerbaijani-Italian trade turnover from January through March 2024 amounted to $2 billion.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel