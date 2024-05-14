Kazakhstan, Chevron discuss enhancing output at Tengiz, Karachaganak fields

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev has discussed current cooperation issues related to the development of the Tengiz and Karachaganak fields with Clay Neff, President of Chevron International Exploration and Production, Trend reports. ​

The meeting between the parties took place as part of a special session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The parties also reviewed the project for the construction of a gas processing plant at Karachaganak.

Satkaliyev pointed out that the government of Kazakhstan pays special attention to the development of the Tengiz field and noted the importance of ensuring the timely launch of the Future Expansion Project and the Wellhead Pressure Management Project (FGP/WPMP).

At the same time, Satkaliyev and Neff expressed satisfaction with the pace of development of the Karachaganak field, aimed at maintaining oil and condensate production at the level of 11 million tons per year.

In addition, the parties confirmed their readiness to work on further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Chevron in existing and promising areas.

On April 25, Tengizchevroil (TCO, operator of Kazakhstan's Tengiz oil field) safely started operations at its Wellhead Pressure Management Project (WPMP) at the Tengiz oil field, with the conversion of the first metering station to low pressure and by bringing online the associated Pressure Boost Facility (PBF). This is an important milestone in Tengiz's overall expansion plans.

The WPMP is intended to keep existing Tengiz processing plants at full capacity (about 28 million tons per year) by lowering the flowing pressure at the wellheads and subsequently increasing the pressure at the existing plants.

The extra PBF compressors will begin operations, and the remaining metering stations will be converted for the remainder of the year.

The final stage of TCO’s expansion project, known as the Future Growth Project (FGP), is scheduled for completion in the first half of 2025. This will enable TCO to expand Tengiz crude oil production by an incremental 12 million tons per year (260,000 barrels a day).