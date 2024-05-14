Azerbaijan boosts gas exports – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Azerbaijan has increased gas exports by 2.7 percent in the first four months of 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023, the country’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

“In January-April 2024, 4.2 bcm of gas was exported to Europe, 3.2 bcm to #Türkiye, and 1.1 bcm to Georgia. During this period, TANAP supplied Türkiye with 1.8 bcm of gas. During 4 months of this year, gas sales abroad increased by approximately 2.7 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year,” the minister said.

He noted that gas production in Azerbaijan stood at 16.7 billion cubic meters, up by 500 million cubic meters year-on-year. Around 8.5 billion cubic meters of this volume was exported.

