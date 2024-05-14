IRENA partners with Turkmenistan to maximize renewable energy pros (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) supports Turkmenistan in harnessing the benefits of renewables, a source in the IRENA told Trend.

"Under the Central Asia Regional initiative, we worked with government representatives on energy planning and statistics, regional cooperation on policy support mechanisms in central Asia, long-term capacity extension with high renewables, and inter-agency meetings on Turkmenistan's national renewable strategy," the source said.

As an official insider reported, renewable energy sources accounted for an astounding 83 percent of the world's commissioned energy capacity last year, or 295 gigawatts (GW).

"In Turkmenistan, the installed renewable capacity almost doubled in 2021 but that only reflected an increase from 1.2 megawatts (MW) in 2020 to 2.2 MW in 2021. Today, renewable power is the most affordable, cost-competitive source of electricity in most of the regions of the world, providing a wide-range of socio-economic benefits from job creation to energy access for all," the source added.

IRENA is the leading global intergovernmental agency for energy transformation, supporting countries in their energy transitions and providing cutting-edge data and analyses on technology, innovation, policy, finance, and investment.

IRENA drives the widespread adoption and sustainable use of all forms of renewable energy, including bioenergy, geothermal, hydropower, ocean, solar and wind energy in the pursuit of sustainable development, energy access, and energy security, for economic and social resilience and prosperity and a climate-proof future.