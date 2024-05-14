Azerbaijan, Italy possess numerous prospects for partnership - Italian Trade Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Azerbaijan and Italy possess numerous prospects for partnership, Director of the Italian Trade Agency in Baku Andrea Maccanico said during an Azerbaijani-Italian business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“Our goal is to share experiences and expand our network of partners. This mission is about fostering collaboration and growth,” he emphasized.

He highlighted that the Italian Trade Agency's priority is enhancing industry productivity, encompassing not just mechanical engineering but also product processing.

“We aim to build relationships, achieve our goals, and develop our cooperation in other areas,” Maccanico added.

To note, Azerbaijan and Italy conduct a Baku business event to enhance exports and attract international investment. It's jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Italian Trade Agency.

Up to 100 Azerbaijani entrepreneurs and 12 Italian agricultural and food enterprises attend the forum, where representatives from pertinent government bodies, local authorities, and global financial entities are also present.

