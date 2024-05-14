Italian expertise to help Azerbaijani businesses employ contemporary equipment - AZPROMO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Italian expertise holds significance in guiding Azerbaijani companies in utilizing modern equipment, Deputy Executive Director of Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) Tural Hajili said during the Azerbaijani-Italian business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan is committed to diversifying its economy, with enhancing the non-oil sector and improving the agricultural industry being central to achieving this goal,” Hajili emphasized.

He mentioned that AZPROMO has engaged in discussions with the Italian Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Federation (FederUnacoma) to facilitate cooperation between agricultural businesses in both countries.

"We aim to equip our companies with modern machinery, and Italy's expertise is invaluable in this regard," the executive director emphasized.

He noted that Azerbaijan's newly liberated lands will see vigorous agricultural growth.

"Karabakh and East Zangezur hold promising potential for agricultural growth," he added.

Hajili expressed Azerbaijan's desire to enhance the value-added chain to ensure the profitability of agricultural products.

