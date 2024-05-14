Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 14 May 2024 12:59 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani FM shares discussion topics with OSCE Chair-in-Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The ongoing situation between Azerbaijan and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) was discussed today with its Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press conference, Trend reports.

The minister noted that prospects of cooperation between Malta and Azerbaijan were also discussed during the meeting.

“We see significant potential for collaboration, particularly in the energy sector,” he emphasized.

