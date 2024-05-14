Azerbaijani FM, OSCE Chair-in-Office hold expanded meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg have held an expanded meeting, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan-Malta cooperation, the priorities of the OSCE 2024 Chairpersonship of Malta, challenges faced by the OSCE, Azerbaijan-OSCE agenda, partnership opportunities stemming from COP29, as well as post-conflict situation in the region, and Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process were in focus," MFA post on X reads.

A one-on-one meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg has kicked off in Baku.

Minister Bayramov greeted Ian Borg at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building.

Meanwhile, OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg arrived in Azerbaijan today as part of his visit to the South Caucasus. Yesterday, he held a number of meetings with Armenian officials in Yerevan.