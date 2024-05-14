BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. At present, tensions are once again flaring up in two South Caucasus nations - Georgia and Armenia. In Georgia, there's been a surge of mass protests against the parliament's recent push for the "Foreign Influence Transparency Act." This proposed law demands NGOs and media outlets register if more than 20% of their annual budget comes from foreign donors. While the government frames it as "safeguarding democracy from foreign interference," the opposition argues, "Georgia doesn't need a Russian-style law; the Georgian people choose Europe."

Among the slogans brandished by Georgian protesters: "You've messed with the wrong generation," "We choose freedom," "Never back to USSR."

On the other hand, the Western backers of the protests, including the US, UK, and EU, are framing this law as a tool for Russia to extend its sway over Georgia. Take the EU's statement, for instance: "This is deeply worrying, and if this law goes through, it'll set Georgia back in its EU integration efforts. It simply goes against our fundamental values." What's ironic is that the US enacted a similar law way back in 1938, known as the "Foreign Agents Registration Act" (FARA), which is still in effect.

What's interesting is how despite Russia adopting a similar law in 2011, a good 73 years later, Western media brands it as a "Russian law," a notion seemingly fueling the protesters. Also, it's worth noting Georgia hosts a plethora of NGOs, many funded from abroad. To give you an idea, there are about 25,000 NGOs operating in Georgia, a good chunk of them receiving Western funding.

In Armenia, the protests against the return of four villages to Azerbaijan, which is an essential part of the border demarcation process, spilled into Yerevan on May 9. Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, spearheading the protests, is calling for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation.

It'd be simplistic to view the current developments in Georgia and Armenia as mere happenstance. Georgia holds a pivotal role as a transit hub in the South Caucasus. Remember the "Rose Revolution" in 2003? It happened with foreign support. Similarly, various political factions are vying for influence in Armenia. The country has held a neighboring state's territory under occupation for over three decades, keeping its border with Turkey closed and missing out on key regional projects. The ongoing protests in Armenia are orchestrated from abroad, employing tactics reminiscent of those in Georgia.

To grasp the social dynamics behind the ongoing protests, we need to delve into the demographic landscape of both nations. In countries undergoing significant turmoil, like Georgia and Armenia, the forefront of protests is undeniably led by the youth. However, it's worth noting that both countries are seeing a trend towards an older population. According to 2023 statistics, in Georgia, only 17.4% of the population fell within the 15-29 age group, while in Armenia, it was 17.9%. Hence, it's not accurate to claim that these protests are solely driven by the younger generation seeking change.

The current protests in Georgia and Armenia draw parallels to the upheavals in former Yugoslavia. Take Serbia in 2000, for instance, where the "Bulldozer Revolution" led to the downfall of Slobodan Milosevic. Behind those protests stood the student movement "Otpor," fueled by foreign funding. Yet, analysts argue that this revolution wasn't solely a grassroots movement; rather, it was backed by foreign interests with stakes in the former Yugoslavian territories.