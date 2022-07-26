One more document between Azerbaijan and Russia approved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the "Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Russia on the mutual application of the electronic system for certifying the origin of goods", signed on March 4, 2022 in Moscow and on March 16 in Baku, Trend reports.

Following the protocol's entering into force indicated in Part 1, the Ministry of Economy and the State Customs Committee will ensure the implementation of its provisions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has been tasked with submitting a notification to the Russian government on implementing domestic procedures required for the document's coming into force.