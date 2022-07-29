Azerbaijani FM expresses condolences to Georgian side

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his condolences to Georgia in connection with the death of 8 people as a result of a helicopter crash, FM wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"The news on border police helicopter crash in the Gudauri resort area of Georgia deeply saddened us. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and People of friendly Georgia. Azerbaijan stands by Georgia in this difficult time," he wrote.

Today, as a result of the helicopter crash of the border service in the resort area of Gudauri in Georgia, 8 people were killed. In connection with the death of eight people, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili declared July 30 a day of mourning.