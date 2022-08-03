Azerbaijan's FM, Special representative for S. Caucasus discuss situation in Karabakh (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Phone talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar on August 3, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed the current situation in the South Caucasus and the recent tensions.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov brought to the attention of the interlocutor the fact that in recent days, provocations have been committed by Armenia both in the border areas of the two states and on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, and on August 3, as a result of intensive shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in the direction of the Lachin district, members of illegal Armenian armed groups killed a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army. It was emphasized that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are taking adequate response measures to military provocations in their sovereign territories.

The Foreign Minister stressed that these provocations are a flagrant violation of the tripartite statements signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, as well as the statements between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia mediated by the President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel, and undermine mediation efforts. Bayramov noted that, contrary to the obligations arising from the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020, so far the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups have not been completely withdrawn from Azerbaijani territories, which is unacceptable. It was noted that Armenia's failure to fulfill its obligations is the main cause of tension in the region.

During the telephone conversation, an exchange of views took place on other issues of mutual interest.