Azerbaijan strengthens combat troops on liberated lands (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev the service and combat activities of the units stationed in the liberated territories are organized at a high level, Trend reports via Ministry of Defense.

"The appropriate measures are being taken to further increase the combat capability of military personnel serving around the clock in areas with harsh climatic conditions and difficult terrain, and to maintain a state of combat readiness at a high level.Azerbaijani servicemen on duty in specified combat positions are constantly ready to suppress any provocation," the ministry said.