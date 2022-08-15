"Sea Cup" gives impetus to development of peace and good-neighbourly relations in Caspian Sea - Rear Admiral

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The "Sea Cup" will give impetus to the development of peace and good neighborly relations in the Caspian, Commander of the Naval Forces (Navy) of Azerbaijan Rear Admiral Subkhan Bakirov said this on August 15 at the opening ceremony of the "Sea Cup" contest, Trend reports citing the press service of Defense Ministry.

He noted that Azerbaijan prepared for the "Sea Cup" competition with a great victorious mood.

The rear admiral expressed confidence that the competition held in the country for the fifth time will be held at a high level this year as well.

Bakirov said that these competitions will further strengthen the solidarity between the participants.

He stressed that this is also important for the exchange of experience between the sailors of different countries, improving their professionalism and wished the teams success.