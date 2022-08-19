Azerbaijan's ADA University, Kazakh universities eye to sign new document

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Azerbaijan’s ADA University and Kazakh universities are expected to sign new bilateral documents, Vice-Rector of ADA University Fariz Ismayilzade said on August 19 at a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council, Trend reports.

"Our university is ready to expand cooperation with Kazakh higher educational institutions. The new document on cooperation between the universities is expected to be signed during the visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan," Ismayilzade noted.

According to him, there is a great potential for expanding the cooperation through the introduction of double diplomas, the creation of joint master's programs, work on various joint projects, holding trainings for young diplomats and other joint events.

"In January of this year, a round table between experts from the two countries was organized at the ADA University. Unfortunately, there aren’t enough experts on Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan, so we invite our Kazakh colleagues to joint scientific work at our university. Short-term visits of the researchers will significantly affect the development of scientific relations between the two countries," added the vice-rector.