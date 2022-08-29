Azerbaijani ministries given new powers following presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. The Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan have been authorized to apply fines for arson of crop areas, Trend reports.

In this regard, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amending his Decree No. 795 dated February 15, 2016 "On application of Law No. 96-VQ dated December 29, 2015 "On approval of Code of Administrative Offenses of Azerbaijan".

According to Article 244-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, for setting fire to a sown area, individuals will be fined from 400 manat ($235.29) to 600 manat ($352.9), officials - from 1,500 manat ($882.3) to 2,000 manat ($1,176), and legal entities - from 5,000 manat ($294.1) to 6,000 manat ($3,529).

Previously, cases of administrative offenses for arson of sown areas were considered only by the Ministry of Economy or the Ministry of Agriculture represented by the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy.