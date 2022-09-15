Work on preparation of peace treaty between Yerevan, Baku continues - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Work on the preparation of a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku hasn’t stopped despite the current escalation of tension, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports via the Russian media.

"This is the main priority. The Russian side is providing the necessary assistance," Zakharova said.

She reminded that the Russian Foreign Minister’s Special Representative Igor Khovayev visited Baku on September 8-9 and Yerevan on September 13-14.

According to her, the main topic [of the visits] was the discussion of the draft peace treaty.