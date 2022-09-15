Relations between Azerbaijan and China are of nature of strategic partnership – President Xi Jinping

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The relations between Azerbaijan and China are of the nature of strategic partnership and are developing at a high level, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping said during a meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Samarkand, Trend reports.

During the meeting, President Xi Jinping conveyed his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and China, as well as the establishment of the New Azerbaijan Party. The head of state said that the relations between Azerbaijan and China were of the nature of strategic partnership and were developing at a high level. “We highly appreciate the importance you are attaching to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and China. We support the comprehensive development of our relations at the strategic level,” Xi Jinping said.