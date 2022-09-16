Azerbaijani Defense, Security, Counter-Corruption Committee suggests creating security zone on border with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Chairman of the Defense, Security, and Counter-Corruption Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov suggested creating a security zone on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, Trend reports.

The proposal was made at the Committee's session on September 16.

He noted that people to be resettled in Azerbaijan's liberated territories should live in safe conditions.

"We propose to create a security zone on the border with Armenia so that Azerbaijan's former internally displaced persons will feel comfortable," the chairman said.

Asgarov noted that Armenia has always been resorting to provocations.

"Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says one thing in Brussels, but does another after returning to his country," he added.