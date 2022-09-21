Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto as part of the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministers discussed bilateral ties of countries as well as cooperation within the framework of international organizations, including OSCE.

Haavisto expressed concern about the tensions in the region and asked about the current situation. Bayramov informed him in detail about provocations, committed by Armenia in the region. He noted the importance of continuing work on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

Both ministers also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.