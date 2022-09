BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Chairman of Russia's State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin has arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of both countries flew, Volodin was met by the First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ali Huseynli, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, the Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov and other officials.