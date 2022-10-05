Republic of Korea, Azerbaijan intend to enhance co-op in various economic sectors – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The Republic of Korea and Azerbaijan intend to further enhance collaboration in various economic sectors, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Azerbaijan Lee Eun Yong said at the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Korea-Azerbaijan diplomatic relations, Trend reports.

"In recent years, we've managed to deepen our energy and infrastructure cooperation. Currently, the countries are making joint efforts for implementing the smart city project in Azerbaijan," the ambassador stated.

He also noted that Azerbaijani and Korean people have many national and cultural similarities.