BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan's Baku and Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek became twin cities, Trend reports.

Head of Baku city Executive Power Eldar Azizov and Mayor of Bishkek city Emilbek Abdykadyrov signed the 'Memorandum of Understanding on establishing fraternal ties between the Baku city of the Azerbaijan Republic and Bishkek city of the Kyrgyz Republic'.