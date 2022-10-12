Azerbaijani ambassador to Swiss Confederation participates in forum on Caspian region's transport potential (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Swiss Confederation and Principality of Lichtenstein Fuad Isgandarov attended the forum on "The Greater Caspian Region – a Corridor for Energy, Logistics and Trade Flows between Asia and Europe", Trend reports citing the ambassador's Twitter post.

"Was glad to participate in the Joint Chamber of Commerce Forum in Zurich on “The Greater Caspian Region – a Corridor for Energy, Logistics and Trade Flows between Asia and Europe”. Proud to see Azerbaijan in all power point presentations as the bottleneck core of modern Eurasian connectivity", the diplomat tweeted.