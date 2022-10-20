Armenia destroys Azerbaijani tombstones - Why does UNESCO remain silent?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The footage has been circulated showing Armenians destroying tombstones belonging to Azerbaijanis with the help of a truck, Trend reports.

Although there is no exact information on where the footage was filmed, telegram channels note that the video was filmed at the Gyzylbulag cemetery in the Basarkechar district of Armenia.

There are hundreds of such videos exposing acts of vandalism committed by Armenians against the historic, cultural and religious heritage of Azerbaijan. Official documents prove that Armenians have been destroying the historic, cultural and religious heritage of Azerbaijan since the first day of occupation both in Karabakh and on the territory of Armenia following the instruction of Armenian officials.

For this reason, so far not a single citizen of Armenia has been prosecuted for the destruction of Azerbaijani monuments, an attempt to wipe out the historical and cultural heritage of the country from the face of the earth. From the last video, it once again becomes clear that with the complicity of the Armenian state and in conditions of complete impunity, this has already turned into a means of 'entertainment' among Armenians.

At the same time, the silence of international organizations, in particular UNESCO, regarding these acts of vandalism is surprising.

Why does UNESCO turn a blind eye?

UNESCO is mainly engaged in the implementation of programs in the fields of education, natural, social and human sciences, culture, communication and information.

In addition, UNESCO is implementing a number of long-term projects - for the protection of the environment, world heritage sites and the preservation of intangible culture - national dances, music and rituals, festivals and professions, as well as documentary heritage (archives) and ensuring access to these documents.

As you can see, one of the main activities of UNESCO is the protection of cultural monuments and cultural heritage. However the organization, one might say, doesn't fulfill its obligations. UNESCO's irresponsible attitude towards its obligations is clearly seen in its attitude towards the issue of the destruction of Azerbaijani monuments and historical heritage by Armenia.

Why is UNESCO silent about Armenian vandalism?

The relevant bodies of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ombudsman's Office, informed UNESCO about the facts of the demolition of Azerbaijani historic, cultural and religious heritage by Armenia both during the occupation and after the Second Karabakh War. Despite the fact that Azerbaijani officials offered UNESCO to send a fact-finding mission to the region, the organization doesn't respond to all calls in this regard and continues to remain silent.

Apparently, many international organizations, including UNESCO, turn a blind eye to the crimes committed by Armenians against Azerbaijan and don't want to investigate the acts of vandalism in Armenia. After all, the legal assessment of these acts of vandalism by UNESCO and other international organizations will become a kind of recognition of the crimes of Armenia. And the pro-Armenian states and organizations aren't interested in presenting Armenia as a criminal country. At the same time, by keeping silent about the crimes of Armenia, UNESCO deals a serious blow to its international image.

Another act of vandalism committed by Armenians actualizes the issue of sending a UNESCO mission to the region in order to study the fate of historical and cultural monuments belonging to Azerbaijanis on the territory of Armenia. If UNESCO continues to turn a blind eye to the gross violation of the provisions of the Hague Convention of 1954, keep silent about acts of vandalism committed by Armenians, evade giving a legal assessment of what is happening, the number of destroyed monuments, graves, mosques will grow.