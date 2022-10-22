Azerbaijani Ombudsman calls on international community to stop Armenia's mine terror (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:54

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva has appealed to the international community to stop Armenia’s mine terror, the ombudsman's office told Trend on October 22.

According to the ombudsman's office, in the appeal, Aliyeva said that an explosion of an anti-personnel mine in the liberated Lachin district of Azerbaijan led to the injury of two more Azerbaijani citizens.

"Unfortunately, Elsevar Hamidov, who was engaged in repair and construction work in the village of Suarasi, Lachin district, died from severe injuries, received as a result of a mine explosion, and Sabuhi Hasanov was also seriously wounded," the appeal noted.

"This tragic event once again proves that the anti-personnel mines randomly placed by Armenia in the civilian settlements of Azerbaijan pose a serious threat to the life and health of people, lead to a violation of their fundamental rights," the appeal also said. "Despite that we repeatedly stressed the vital importance of promptly providing Azerbaijan with reliable maps of mined territories, the leadership of Armenia, taking advantage of impunity, continues to ignore this issue and neglect the norms of international law."

"As noted at the Baku International Conference of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions, Armenia is still making attempts to mine the territories of Azerbaijan through sabotage groups. According to the information provided by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action at this conference, the efficiency of mine logs provided by Armenia is only two percent," the official reminded.

"Addressing the international community once again, we draw attention to the fact that the mines laid by Armenia in the territory of Azerbaijan lead to death of people, loss of health or disability, pose a serious threat to ensuring a just peace and security in the region, and call for a resolute prevention of mine pollution of lands, and provision of our country with accurate mine maps," concluded Aliyeva.