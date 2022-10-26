Baku celebrates 10th anniversary of establishment of Nizami Ganjavi International Center (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. On October 26, an event dedicated to the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center was held at the Gulustan Palace in Baku, Trend reports.

During the event, members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center - former presidents and prime ministers of Latvia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, etc.

"Each of us contributes to the common cause, we are ready to share our experience with society," said Valdis Zatlers, former President of the Republic of Latvia, speaking at the event.

Former President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili noted in his speech: "I believe that the main thing that we have done in 10 years is to create ideas for the exchange of values, stabilization in the world and support for human dignity."

"It seems to me that the main thing that unites the participants of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center is that we are all here as one big family, everyone shares their vision for a common solution to global problems," said former Chairman of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir.

PHOTO - Seymur Ismayilov