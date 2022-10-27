Türkiye to host first forum of Audiovisual Media Regulators of OTS member countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The Audiovisual Media Regulators Forum of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Türkiye, Trend reports.

The matter was discussed at the first meeting of the Audiovisual Media Regulatory Bodies of the OTS member and observer states in Baku on October 27, 2022.

The corresponding agreement was reached by a vote of all meeting participants in favor.

The decision on holding the first forum of the Audiovisual Media Regulators of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States was made as part of the first meeting.