Azerbaijan always supports Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir issue - ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Azerbaijan always supported Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir issue, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee said at the event on the occasion of the Day of Mourning for Kashmir, Trend reports on October 27.

He thanked Azerbaijani people for support and emphasized that this issues is important not only for Pakistan, but for everyone who supports international law, human dignity and global security.

Hayee noted that today 75 years have passed since the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, and despite the UN resolutions and clear provisions of international law, this problem is still not resolved.