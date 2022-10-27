Former Turkish PM expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. I’m grateful to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for paying special attention to us after the car accident we got in, former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters on October 27, Trend reports.

Previously, Yildirim, along with two other people, got into an accident in Azerbaijan and was hospitalized in the country.

After a while, he was sent to Türkiye [to continue treatment at the local hospital] and has been discharged from the hospital.

"We survived a serious accident. From the accident place, we were immediately taken by helicopter to the hospital. I express my gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who was constantly interested in our condition throughout the past period. I also express my gratitude to our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who kept the treatment process under control," Yildirim said.