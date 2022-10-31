Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria developed constructively in bilateral and multilateral format - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Throughout the years, the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria has developed constructively in the bilateral and multilateral format, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a letter to Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Trend reports.

"The present level of relations between our countries, bound by the traditional ties of friendship and brotherhood, is gratifying, and we attach great significance to these relations.

Throughout the years, the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria has developed constructively in the bilateral and multilateral format. In this regard, I wish to highlight our engagement, within international organizations, particularly our cooperation based on mutual trust and support in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

I believe that through our joint efforts, the Azerbaijan-Algeria ties and mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to strengthen and expand in line with the interests of our friendly countries and peoples," the head of state said.