BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Azerbaijan's Parliament has made a statement on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, Trend reports on November 5.

The Parliament Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova said at the parliamentary session that the victory in the 2020 Second Karabakh War was the result of the might of the Armed Forces under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev.

Will be updated