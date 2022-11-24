Azerbaijani FM talks Armenia's destructive steps

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Armenia's destructive steps are unacceptable, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters on the sidelines of the Aghdam International Conference at ADA University on November 24, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, Armenia's destructive steps are a serious blow to the normalization of relations in the post-conflict period [following the 2020 second Karabakh war].

"The fundamental principles of the trilateral statement [signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders on November 10, 2020 following the second Karabakh war] are being violated [by Armenia]. The obligation taken in accordance with these principles to withdraw all Armenian armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan has not yet been fulfilled," he said.

