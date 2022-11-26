Azerbaijani diaspora holds protest campaign against actions of French National Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijanis living in Europe held a social media campaign under the hashtag #Stophypocrisy as a sign of protest against putting up anti-Azerbaijani resolution to the vote by the French National Assembly, Trend reports on November 26.

The campaign was aimed at drawing the attention of the international community to the aggressive policy pursued by Armenia against Azerbaijan for 30 years, to Armenian vandalism, genocide, war crimes, mass graves, terrorism, mining of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, environmental damage inflicted by the country, burning of lands and cutting of rare trees in the territory of Azerbaijan.