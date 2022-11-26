World ignores mine problem in Karabakh - head of Center for Middle Eastern Studies

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, November 26. The liberation of the lands of Azerbaijan from occupation will contribute to stability in the region, director of the Turkish Center for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM) Ahmet Uysal told Trend on Saturday.

"After the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation, I visited Karabakh three times. Every time I come, I see how quickly these lands are developing," he said.

Uysal also noted that the international community ignores the mine problem in Karabakh.

Speaking about Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, he said that this was also discussed during yesterday's conference.

"Yesterday, President Ilham Aliyev, answering my question at the conference, expressed confidence that Turkish-Azerbaijani relations in all areas will continue to develop on the rise and the ties between the two countries will become even stronger," he said.

He stressed that today Azerbaijan is a very strong state, and no pressure or threats can affect the country.

The participants of the international conference titled "Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economics" have visited Aghdam.

The conference participants included leaders and representatives of top think tanks of the US, Belgium, Bulgaria, UK, France, Israel, Switzerland, Italy, Georgia, Canada, Egypt, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia and Türkiye.

The event featured discussions on security aspects of the Middle Corridor, and economic opportunities of the region. In this regard, particularly, the participants exchanged views on the importance of the Zangazur corridor, the new transport opportunities that the East-West corridor will create, and the expansion and diversification of international cargo transportation.