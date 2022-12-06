Azerbaijani, Turkish defense ministers watch joint exercises (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The 'High-Level Observer Day' was held within the framework of the joint exercises of Azerbaijan and Türkiye on December 6, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and other officials arrived at the training ground to watch the ‘Fraternal Fist’ exercises.

They were informed that according to the scenario of the exercises, the Ground Forces, Air Forces, Special Forces, engineering troops, units of the rocket and artillery troops of the Azerbaijan Army, in cooperation with the servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces, are performing various combat training tasks with high professionalism.

Hasanov and a delegation headed by Akar watched live the performance of tasks in the exercises, held in Azerbaijan’s Astara, Jabrayil and Imishli districts, through special monitors.

In conclusion, the tasks completed in all directions were analyzed together with the command staff, connected via video link.

Highly appreciating the joint exercises, the defense ministers gave appropriate recommendations for better organization of the exercises and improvement of the personnel's professionalism.