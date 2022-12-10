MoD shares new footage of "Fraternal Fist" Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Azerbaijani Defense Ministry published new footage of the "Fraternal Fist" Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises, Trend reports on December 10.

The exercises involving the military personnel of different types of troops, combat and special engineer-sapper equipment, as well as military aviation vehicles of the Azerbaijan Army and the Turkish Armed Forces were held in Baku city, as well as the territories of Astara, Jabrayil and Imishli districts of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the agreement on cooperation in the military sphere, concluded between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

VIDEO: